ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Avian Influenza found in Toombs County

By Dal Cannady
wtoc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Toombs County. It the first confirmation of HPAI in Georgia. Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner says his department acted as...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity Authority for Chatham County will be offering heating assistance appointments Sunday. To get an appointment applicants must call 912-721-7910 Sunday at 7 p.m. There is a limited amount of appointments and they can only be done by calling the number. This service is...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dooly Co. assistant principal remembered through pond dedication

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - An educator out of Dooly County recently passed away, but her influence will live on the school grounds thanks to a pond that was dedicated to her. “She was the type of person that always wanted you to do right, always wanted you to just be the best you can be. She opened my eyes to a lot of things,” Summer Cherry, Dooly County High School graduate said.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia confirms its first case of bird flu

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — You can now add the “bird flu” to the list of highly communicable diseases circulating within the state of Georgia after the Department of Agriculture announced its first cases Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Testing zeroed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Business
Toombs County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
County
Toombs County, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Government
CNHI

Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success

HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
HAHIRA, GA
Daily Beast

Texts Reveal GOP Mission to Breach Voting Machine in Georgia

DOUGLAS, GEORGIA—The Georgia Secretary of State claims it is investigating how a local election supervisor gave a cadre of 2020 election truthers improper access to an election computer system, in what initially seemed like the latest example of rogue actors misusing their government positions to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Savannah: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the epitome of the idyllic Southern town. It boasts grand old mansions, large moss-draped trees and green parks with fountains. All of these elements combine to create a captivating charm that makes Savannah one of Georgia’s top attractions. Savannah is located on the Atlantic coast, at the mouth the Savannah River. It borders South Carolina. It was the first American town to have a plan.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Birds#Wtoc#Hpai
WCBD Count on 2

Power surge at water plant to impact Beaufort and Jasper Co. residents

OKATIE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) have requested Beaufort and Jasper County residents to reduce water use following a water plant outage.  According to BJWSA, several pumps are out of service following a power surge at the water treatment plant in Okatie.  Customers are asked to take the following steps […]
BEAUFORT, SC
newsfromthestates.com

Feds intervene in proposed mining project near Okefenokee Swamp, citing lack of input from tribal community

The Okefenokee Swamp attracts some 650,000 visits each year and is a major economic driver in Ware, Clinch and Charlton counties. Photo Georgia River Network. A proposal to mine near the Okefenokee Swamp was dealt a setback Friday after a federal agency determined the Alabama company behind the plan did not consult the Muscogee Creek Nation about the project.
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Housing Info Collected in Lyons.

In conclusion from last week’s visit to Lyons, students from the University of Georgia’s Master of Public Administration Program (MPA) finished collecting information about the City of Lyons housing and neighborhood conditions. Once again, the data and summary of information will be used towards future aid from the federal, state, and other grants for community development and planning. The Residents of Lyons should keep an eye out for future meetings where the information gathered will be presented to the governing body. City Staff hope to host several community listening sessions regarding this information and other data gathered the community. UGA is currently ranked #3 nationally for public affairs graduate programs by U.S. News and World Report, and ranked #4 in the local government management concentration.
LYONS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
AL.com

Tybee Island smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach

Just in time for summer, Georgia’s largest public beach is banning smoking in the sand. City officials on Tybee Island decided to snuff out cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products on its beaches in an effort to reduce litter. That’s after the city over the past five years collected 500,000 cigarette butts left by smokers using the sand as an ashtray.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Starlandia Supply celebrates 7 years of business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Friday in the Starland District was a little extra special tonight for one local business as Starlandia Supply celebrated a major milestone. Clinton Edminster, the owner of Starlandia Supply, said, “so tonight, we’re celebrating 7 years of business at Starlandia Supply. We’re really excited to have made it this far. We’ve seen the neighborhood grow a lot in the 7 years we’ve been open.”
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy