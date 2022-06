BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday formally inviting him to come to Baltimore and see the progress being made to reduce violence in the city. As of June 3, gun seizures are up 11%, gun seizures related to violent crimes are up 19%, and the homicide clearance rate is up 3.7%, the mayor wrote. During a February meeting in Annapolis, Scott said, the govenor “expressed surprise” at some of the improving metrics. “That is why I very much welcome your request for additional information,” he wrote. “As such, I would again invite you to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO