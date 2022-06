Violence in downtown Shreveport to kick off Saturday. Three people were shot when someone opened fire early Saturday morning. This shooting happened at about 5:30am near the corner of Travis and Spring Street. Detectives believe some folks got into a verbal altercation and things escalated quickly. One person pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the parking lot on the northeast corner of that intersection.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO