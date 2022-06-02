ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Phil Knight, Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky bid over $2 billion for Trail Blazers

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

An Oregon trail blazer may buy the Portland Trail Blazers.

Partnering with Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky, Nike founder Phil Knight has made a bid of over $2 billion to buy the NBA team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

The team’s owner, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, died in 2018 at the age of 65 after non-Hodgkins lymphoma caused death by septic shock.

A trust controlled by his sister, Jody Allen, has operated the organization, as well as the Seattle Seahawks, since that time.

Knight’s inclusion in the ownership group would be a major contributing factor in keeping the franchise in Portland, given his roots in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0lcd_0fybaZoq00
Nike founder Phil Knight has made a bid for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Steve Dykes / Getty Images

Last week, longtime Portland-area reporter John Canzano cited Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs and Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott as potential bidders for the Blazers. Jobs is involved in a number of businesses, including ownership of the media outlet The Atlantic, and Scott has made headlines for her enormous philanthropic endeavors .

This past season, with star guard Damian Lillard missing 53 games due to injuries, Portland finished 27-55, the third-worst record in the Western Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy