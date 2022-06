Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. This week's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi delivered a moment that fans were waiting for, as Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master finally came face to face with his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones). Contrary to Obi-Wan's belief, Skywalker had survived their final duel in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and became the armored Sith Lord known as Darth Vader. Vader and his Inquisitors tracked down Obi-Wan, who was called to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) from bounty hunters on the planet Mapuzo. While Leia and the Imperial defector Tala (Indira Varma) attempt to make it off-world, Obi-Wan and Vader engage in a lightsaber duel that reveals how both men have changed in the years following their duel on Mustafar.

