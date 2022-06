RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New polling shows just why the election for the 13th Congressional district is considered the biggest toss-up in North Carolina. North Carolina Senator Wiley Nickel leads Republican Bo Hines by just 2 percentage points, which is within the margin of error. The poll of likely voters was conducted after the May primary by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO