Bernard (Ben) J. Roemer, 83 of Austin, Ky., passed away Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Ky. He was born October 30, 1938 in Wabasha, Mn. to Lloyd and Christine Roemer. He joined the Army Reserves in 1957. In October 1961 he was called to active duty with the 32nd Red Arrow 2nd infantry during the Berlin crises at Fort Lewis, WA as a SP4. He was a proud member of the American Legion and Veterans Administration. He farmed in Austin, Ky., for 40 years and 21 years on Pepin Hill in Wabasha Co., Mn., which was in the Roemer family for over 100 years. On June 4th, 1960 he married Shirley Ann Russell at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lake City, Mn.

AUSTIN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO