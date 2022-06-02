ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Troup County to hold run-off election in June

By Jessie Gibson
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County citizens will have another chance to cast their vote this June. The runoff election is set for June 21 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Early voting will take...

henrycountytimes.com

Updates from McDonough City Council meeting

Two rezoning requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its May 16 regular meeting. Michael Burdette for the Copeland House, 94 Macon Street, requested rezoning from multi-family residential to office-institutional for the property about one block south of the square to allow businesses to rent office space. After...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WTVM

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus. Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints. The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco...
COLUMBUS, GA
cobbcounty.org

Elections to recount precinct ballots from May primary

June 3, 2022 — On Monday, June 6 at 4:00 p.m., Cobb Elections will conduct a hand-count of ballots cast in the Vinings 04 polling place. The results recorded on the election day scanner will be compared to the hand count in order to verify the accuracy of the scanned tally. Only one race, the Vinings cityhood referendum, will be hand-counted.
VININGS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

GOP voters in Paulding County willing to compromise on gun laws

DALLAS, Ga. — Gun enthusiasts appear to be more willing to tighten gun laws than the politicians writing the laws. Republican voters said Thursday they’d like to see more compromise in gun laws. Here in Paulding County, pro-gun lawmakers were sent to the state capitol. But their constituents'...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Columbus, talks about challenge to Gov. Kemp and her runoff endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Democratic gubernatorial candidate is campaigning in Columbus this weekend. Stacey Abrams made several stops Friday. Abrams will be at a candidate forum Saturday morning at Fourth Street Baptist Church downtown. It will start at 10:30.  With the November election more than five months away, Abrams is drawing a picture of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Democratic lawmakers push for gun law reform at state Capitol

ATLANTA - Georgia Democrats are set to announce a push for passing gun control legislation in response to the recent deadly mass shooting across the country. Friday morning, Democratic lawmakers are holding a press conference on the steps of the state Capitol urging the General Assembly to pass gun control legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other parts of north and central Georgia

The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Saturday June 4. It warns of isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The outlook for this afternoon mostly applies to central...
WLTX.com

Jurors presented evidence in Trump election case in Georgia

ATLANTA — There were no chairs in the lobby of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Wednesday but there were several no loitering signs posted and a large sign reading, "STOP - DO NOT ENTER." The large sign was next to a door separating the lobby from the district attorney's grand jury room.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

126 years since double lynching in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – June 1 marks 126 years since the double lynching of Will Miles and Jesse Slayton in Columbus. The two black men were hung from a tree on 11th and Broadway.  On June 2, 1896 the newspaper read, “From the limbs of the same tree in the heart of the city and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pandemic hasn’t been officially declared over yet - but it seems like each day we get back to normal one step at a time. For Muscogee County seniors, a big step happened this morning when a senior center was reopened. In March of 2020,...
COLUMBUS, GA

