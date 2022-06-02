ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Gas prices continue to climb, reach new record-high

By Traci Wyant, Van Jones
 3 days ago

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gas prices across the country and close to home are continuing to skyrocket.

The national average gas price is currently sitting at an all-time high of $4.71, which is up 11 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Tennessee is also seeing record-high gas prices with the state’s average price sitting at $4.35. Virginia’s average is currently $4.49.

In Johnson City drivers are paying one of the highest metro gas prices in the state, with prices sitting at roughly $4.39 cents per gallon, which is above the state’s average.

The average price for the Kingsport and Bristol area is $4.35.

Bristol, Virginia is currently ranked fifth highest gas prices in the commonwealth with gas prices sitting around $4.50 cents at exit 7 on Interstate 81.

For more information on gas prices, check gasprices.aaa.com .

