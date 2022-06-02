ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot. According to the Golden Gate Hotel &...

www.fox5vegas.com

Jim
3d ago

Congrats!!! Treat yourself to one of our great restaurants & enjoy Sin City sights & sounds.

