Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the newly reopened Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. In 2021, Red Rock sold the resort for $650 million to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which reopened it on April 27, 2022. Under its new ownership, the Palms is the first Las Vegas resort to have a Native American owner. The casino-resort property reopened for business on April 27, 2022 after being closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Palms includes 703 rooms and a 94,065 sq ft casino.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO