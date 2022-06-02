Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot. According to the Golden Gate Hotel &...www.fox5vegas.com
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot. According to the Golden Gate Hotel &...www.fox5vegas.com
Congrats!!! Treat yourself to one of our great restaurants & enjoy Sin City sights & sounds.
Comments / 11