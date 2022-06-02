Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lynda Cohen
 3 days ago
Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen.

Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday.

Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder and conspiracy, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Both are in the Cumberland County jail pending detention hearings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland Police Detective Dave Cavagnaro at 856-460-0805 or Major Crimes Detective Chris Johnson at 609-579-1431. Tips may also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

Rohdane Watson, left, and Deshawn Bowen are jailed on charges of murder and conspiracy.
J Pyke 0
3d ago

we have to be better? i wish everyone would stop injecting race and racial innuendo into every sad situation. i really don't care how much melatonin an individual has or doesn't have.I dream of the day when the color of a person is just that... a color.

guest
2d ago

If the DA’s across this country would do a better job of keeping trash like this behind bars then we, as a country, would be able to chip away at the senseless killings that plague our society. Will that stop the occasional mass shooter??? Maybe not in all cases but right now we are losing people in far greater numbers with the everyday senseless shooting than the masa shootings that occur in this country.

