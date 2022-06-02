Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen.

Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday.

Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder and conspiracy, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Both are in the Cumberland County jail pending detention hearings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland Police Detective Dave Cavagnaro at 856-460-0805 or Major Crimes Detective Chris Johnson at 609-579-1431. Tips may also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.