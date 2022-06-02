ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Rodriguez rumored to be dating model Kathryne Padgett

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

Alex Rodriguez has been spending some time with Kathryne Padgett. The two were first linked together in April of this year, when they were photographed working out together. Now, a source claims they have “great chemistry” together.

The source spoke to US Weekly , and shared a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship. While the two haven’t put a label on their relationship, they’ve been “hanging out for the last few months.” Followers who are aware of their connection have likely spotted comments that Rodriguez has dropped on her Instagram photos. “He’s really into her,” says the source, claiming the two are always having a good time together. “They never get bored together and have a lot of fun,” said the source.

Rodriguez and Padgett were first linked together in April, when they were photographed driving around town in Miami, in Rodriguez’s red Porsche. Per the New York Post , two days later, they were then spotted at a Minnesota Timberwolves game. While neither have addressed their relationship, on April 7th, Padgett shared a photo on Instagram. A follower tagged Rodriguez ad asked if he’d taken the photo, to which he said, “Yes.”

Padgett is a fitness model and bodybuilder, often sharing photos of her work and progress on her social media. She’s a sportsfan, something that likely unites her and Rodriguez.

Rodriguez hasn’t had any public relationships since his break up with Jennifer Lopez last year. The two dated for two years before getting engaged in 2019. They shared a joint statement when they broke up, sharing that their relationship remains amicable. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said on a statement to the Today Show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

