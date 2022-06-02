Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER...CHESTERFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterfield, or 9 miles west of Cheraw, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Cheraw State Park, Mt Pisgah, Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School, Cheraw Fish Hatchery, Alligator Fire Station, Middendorf and Bay Springs Fire Station. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO