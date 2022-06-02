ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid vaccine for kids under 5 available 21 June, White House announces

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Children under the age of five will be able to receive the Covid -19 vaccine from 21 June if regulators authorise the pediatric vaccines as expected, the White House has announced.

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha said during a briefing on Thursday that “we expect that vaccinations will begin in earnest as early as Tuesday, June 21st. Our expectation is that within weeks, every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment”.

Dr Jha added that “I think we have the tools for the summer. We will not have the tools for the fall and winter unless Congress steps up and funds us”.

Concerning vaccines for children under the age of five, Dr Jha said that “we’ve encouraged states and providers to find ways to ensure that parents have access to these vaccines for their kids outside of normal work hours because we want to make this as easy as possible for working parents and their families”.

“We are going to make 10 million doses available to states, pharmacies and community health centres and federal entities to order initially. Starting tomorrow, states can begin to place their orders,” he added.

Dr Jha said that it could take a few days for the vaccines to be transported across the country and for appointments to be widely available.

Children under five are the last age group to be eligible for the inoculations.

An outside advisory panel with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to meet on 14 and 15 June to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for young children.

Doctors and children’s care facilities would start receiving shipments shortly after the FDA authorises the shots, with initial vaccinations possible the following week.

The Biden administration is pressing states to prioritise large-volume sites like children’s hospitals and to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Dr Jha acknowledged the “frustration” of parents of young children who have been waiting more than a year for shots for their kids.

“At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Rainbow Flap: Biden Pride tweet draws objection from Kuwait

A U.S. Embassy tweet of a rainbow-flag-festooned message by President Joe Biden in support of Pride Month has drawn a face-to-face diplomatic protest from Kuwait and sparked a rare Twitter fight between the two close allies.On Friday, U.S. diplomats were doubling down with rainbow flag postings and statements in support of LGBTQ rights on social media. The messages appeared in response to the Kuwaiti government's official objection the day before to what Kuwait's state news agency called the “pro-gay rights post” of the U.S. Embassy there.“The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world,” State Department...
POLITICS
The Independent

As Congress claims its ‘getting serious’ on gun reform, America endures seven mass shootings in 48 hours

Following a string of horrific shootings around the country in recent weeks, a bipartisan group of senators say they’ve never been more “serious” about stopping America’s gun violence epidemic.“I’ve never been part of negotiations as serious as these,” Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut said on Sunday. “There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook.”Action can’t come soon enough after at least 10 people were killed and 49 injured across seven different mass shootings in the last 48 hours. And calls for change...
CONGRESS & COURTS
