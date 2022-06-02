Minnesotans can now order more at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials say there have been another 1,968 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths Friday. Overall, case growth figures have been trending downwards. As of the health department’s latest update, there are roughly 30.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalization figures are also trending down after a recent spike and now stand at 8.3 admissions per 100,000 residents. Since the pandemic began, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases logged in Minnesota. According to state health data, 12,664 people have died. Meanwhile the state has administered over 10 million vaccine doses, and 75.2% of the eligible population has received their first dose. Roughly 46.9% of those who are eligible have also gotten their booster. On Thursday, the Walz Administration announced that Minnesota households can get four additional COVID-19 rapid tests delivered to their home. Households who have not already placed orders for the tests can get eight tests delivered. For more information, click here.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO