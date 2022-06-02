ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesotans can now order more at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Thursday, Minnesotans can order more free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. Governor Tim Walz announced the option to place a second order for four free kits, through the state's online ordering program. For those who previously ordered their four kits, you can...

www.wdio.com

KIMT

State giving nearly $3 million to Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families First in Rochester will share in nearly $3 million in state grants to support community child care providers. The Minnesota Department of Human Services will distribute $2.9 million to organizations serving unlicensed family, friend and neighbor child care providers. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

COVID-19 in Minnesota: Statewide, cases continue slow decline

Doctor Jacob Lyons works with a COVID-19 patient at the St. Cloud Hospital’s intensive care unit. Statewide COVID-19 numbers in Minnesota show a similar situation as last week: cases and hospitalizations are still declining, while deaths are at a plateau. There’s some mixed messaging on how regions within the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota offering additional free at home COVID-19 tests

(St. Paul, MN) -- New COVID-19 testing options are available to Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that residents can place a second free online order for at-home tests. Walz is urging Minnesotans to test before gatherings or group events if they have symptoms. The Minnesota Department of Health reported...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 15 Deaths, 1,968 Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials say there have been another 1,968 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths Friday. Overall, case growth figures have been trending downwards. As of the health department’s latest update, there are roughly 30.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalization figures are also trending down after a recent spike and now stand at 8.3 admissions per 100,000 residents. Since the pandemic began, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases logged in Minnesota. According to state health data, 12,664 people have died. Meanwhile the state has administered over 10 million vaccine doses, and 75.2% of the eligible population has received their first dose. Roughly 46.9% of those who are eligible have also gotten their booster. On Thursday, the Walz Administration announced that Minnesota households can get four additional COVID-19 rapid tests delivered to their home. Households who have not already placed orders for the tests can get eight tests delivered. For more information, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Because of one word, Minnesota can’t issue refunds for overpaid unemployment tax

The gold quadriga stands atop the Minnesota Capitol. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. They should have written “article” instead of “section.”. After months of negotiations, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill on April 29 pouring $2.7 billion into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which had been drained by a record number of claims during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and...
mprnews.org

Weekend shower chances in parts of Minnesota; no hot weather in sight

It’s June and there are many people with outdoor plans. Here’s an update on rain chances this weekend. The best chance for periods of rain this Saturday is expected to be in southern Minnesota, especially along and south of a line from Marshall to Faribault to Wabasha and on into southern Wisconsin. There’s a chance of scattered showers a bit north of that line and into the southern edge of the Twin Cities metro area. Southern Minnesota could also see an isolated thunderstorm today.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay - Who is eligible and how to apply

From the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature providing bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. Sign up here to receive updates about Frontline Worker Pay. Frequently asked questions - English | Español | Hmoob | Soomaali. Information...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

10-Digit Dialing Enforced In Two Minnesota Area Codes

(KNSI) – Spectrum is now enforcing 10-digit dialing for customers in two Minnesota area codes. The move has been mandated by the Federal Communications Commission after it created a new emergency three-digit code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The 9-8-8 code also happens to be the start...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Average Minnesota gas prices reach record high of $4.50

Across the country and here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, drivers continue to feel the pinch at the pump. As of Friday, June 3, the average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in Minnesota jumped 11 cents overnight to $4.50, the highest recorded average price, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman's list

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. That's according to Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said...
NEW LISBON, WI
KROC News

You’ll Never Guess Which Tattoo Is Most Popular in Minnesota

It seems that tattoos are more popular than ever before, but the most popular tattoo among Minnesotans probably isn't one you'd think it is. I'm probably the wrong person to write this story, seeing as I don't have ANY tattoos at all. But I've always been curious about what tattoos people get, and the reasons behind why they get them.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN

