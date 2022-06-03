ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Homeowner disputes ‘terrifying’ £40,000 electricity estimate – and is told by supplier it should be £52,000

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwAPb_0fybRAbM00

A couple was shocked when they received a statement from their electricity supplier, Ovo , projecting their annual bill to be £40,052 – more than 20 times the energy price cap .

They queried the estimate with Ovo and the supplier admitted it had made a mistake: the figure was supposed to be £52,235.

Energy bills may have risen by around half in recent months due to the huge hike in the price cap but few households in Britain should expect to be paying more than £2,000 a year.

The couple in question, from Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorms , said they expected their annual bill to be twice that as they use a lot of electricity to heat their home. In a letter to The Guardian, the pair said one of them is 82 years old with serious health problems.

At the rate cited in the estimate, the couple would be met with a daily electricity charge of £143 – enough for a meal for two at a Michelin star restaurant.

The annual total of £52,235 would mean the three-bedroom house in the highlands had a higher electric bill than the Blackpool Illuminations – a two month festival of lights which has a bill of approximately £50,000.

The couple said they had trouble explaining their situation to Ovo. The homeowner who wrote to The Guardian , said: I called to query [the bill] and spoke to a customer service agent who at first couldn’t see the problem, then worked out a sum that was more reasonable.

“A few days later, we were informed that the annual estimate was now £52,235.64.

“I called again and spoke to an agent who couldn’t understand my concern since it was an estimate, not a bill. I logged a complaint via the website and was asked to send a photo of the estimate. I then received a message telling me that no further action would be taken.”

The estimate was later found to be based on incorrect meter readings and was eventually revised down after the couple provided Ovo with more readings.

The UK’s energy price cap , the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, rose 54 per cent in April to £1,971.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, expects it will lift the price cap again in October to around £2,800 .

The cap, first introduced in January 2019, only applies to customers who are on a standard variable tariff, typically a provider’s default and most expensive option – but households using more than the average can be charged more.

Comments / 11

David Griepentrog
3d ago

so if you tell Americans how insane the rest of the world has gotten we will accept the Dems' proposed destruction of our country as inevitable? seems that way to me

Reply(1)
10
Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Electricity#Michelin
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Summer electric bill shocker coming

Summer is right around the corner, which means jamming up those air conditioning units. However, with the cost of energy rising, cooling down the house in the midst of the sweltering summer heat is going to cost more than usual. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy