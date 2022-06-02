ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

U.S. marshal, K-9 dog hit by gunfire during shootout between police and gunmen on Northwest Side

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075b5m_0fybR4OF00

A U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were hit by gunfire during a shootout between police and two gunmen on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The two shooters were arrested, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a text message.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue, and the marshal rushed the K-9 to the MedVet Chicago clinic about 3 miles east near Belmont and California Avenues, Chicago Fire Department Larry Langford said.

The marshal then realized he had been shot in his hand and called for an ambulance, Langford said. Paramedics were en route around 2 p.m., he said.

The condition of the dog and officer, and further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

On Wednesday, a Chicago police officer was shot and seriously wounded while trying to make a traffic stop in Englewood on the South Side. The gunman, who has been identified by police, remains at large.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

