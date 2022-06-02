Republican Rep. Waves Guns Around During Virtual Hearing On Gun Safety

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) on Thursday pulled out three guns and waved them around during a virtual House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.

Steube decided to show off his gun collection as the committee debated a package of gun control proposals, including measures to raise the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles, ban high-capacity ammunition magazines and register bump stocks. He ranted that some of his weapons would be banned under the proposals being considered by lawmakers.

“I hope to God that gun isn’t loaded,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) said at one point, as Steube pulled out another one of his handguns.

“I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” he replied.

House Democrats quickly organized Thursday’s hearing via Zoom in response to the horrific spate of mass shootings in the past couple of weeks, one of which was in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school.

Here’s a clip of Steube showing everyone his guns, for some reason.

