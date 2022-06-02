ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Rep. Waves Guns Around During Virtual Hearing On Gun Safety

By Jennifer Bendery
 3 days ago

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) on Thursday pulled out three guns and waved them around during a virtual House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence.

Steube decided to show off his gun collection as the committee debated a package of gun control proposals, including measures to raise the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles, ban high-capacity ammunition magazines and register bump stocks. He ranted that some of his weapons would be banned under the proposals being considered by lawmakers.

“I hope to God that gun isn’t loaded,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) said at one point, as Steube pulled out another one of his handguns.

“I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” he replied.

House Democrats quickly organized Thursday’s hearing via Zoom in response to the horrific spate of mass shootings in the past couple of weeks, one of which was in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school.

Here’s a clip of Steube showing everyone his guns, for some reason.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 17

David Scott
2d ago

What video are the people complaining about. This video doesn't show any negligence. He wasn't waving his guns around, he's the only one in the room. He didn't load these weapons (I'll admit we don't know if one is chambered), fingers weren't in the trigger guard, what's the issue? All the "Common Sense " laws are already in place, but the pole gets moved everytime a bad guy uses a gun against the innocent.

Reply(1)
9
r caestershire
1d ago

Gun control will not prevent someone with violent intentions. With the number of guns already out there already it doesn't matter.Its the person behind the trigger that matters.

Reply
3
