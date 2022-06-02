ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Celebrity Game Face’ Exclusive: Kevin Hart And His Famous Friends Are Funnier Than Ever In All-New Episodes

Let the fun and games commence!

Source: E! Entertainment / NBC Universal

Star-Studded Season 3 Of ‘Celebrity Game Face’ Features Rick Ross, Saweetie, DJ Khaled And More

Hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, “Celebrity Game Face” returns for season three on Tuesday, June 21st at 9pm ET/PT with new celebrity contestants and wilder games, as the pairings go head-to-head with the hopes of winning the “Hart of Champion” trophy and are awarded money for their charity of choice.

Each team will compete in at-home games such as “Guilty as Charged,” where Kevin accuses one blindfolded member from each team of dirty secrets and their partner guesses if they are guilty or innocent; “Cake Heads,” where each contestant stacks an entire package of cupcakes on their partner’s forehead and “Sounds Fishy,” where the celebrities have to sing five childhood-favorite songs underwater.

The talent has reached even greater heights this season and we’re excited to see some of our faves, including Morris Chestnut, Big Boi, Saweetie, Angela Yee, T-Pain, Tank, Rick Ross, Pretty Vee, DJ Khaled and T.I. and Tiny were enlisted for the star-studded roster.

Check out the trailer below:

A full list of celebrity pairings this season includes:

Cedric the Entertainer & Tichina Arnold, Morris Chestnut & Pam Byse, Amanda Seales & James Bland, Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo, Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson, Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbajabiamila, Lamorne Morris & Monnie Aleahmad, Fortune Feimster & Jax Smith, Niecy Nash & Jessica “JB” Betts, Rick Ross & Pretty Vee, T-Pain & Amber Najm V, T.I. & Tiny, Jeff Ross & Seth Green, Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher, Jimmy O. Yang & Tawny Newsome, Brie & Nikki Bella, Xavier Woods & Cesaro, Naomi & Jimmy Uso, Will.I.Am & Apple De Ap, Julie Bowen & Chad Sanders, Gabriel Iglesias & Alfred Robles, Amber Ruffin & Jeff Wright, Donnell Rawlings & Angela Yee, Taran Killam & Ronnie Kimble, Deon Cole & Brooklynn Marie, Neal Brennan & Bianca Sia, Tank & Zena Foster, Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks, Wayne Brady & Jonathon Magnum, London Hughes & Tehran Von Ghasri, Big Boi & Bamboo Patton, DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck, Sasheer Zamata & Caitlin McGee, Jermaine Fowler & Katrina, Dulce Sloan & Ben Bergman, Anthony Ramos & Sara Steinweiss, Chris & Vanessa Spencer, Charlamagne Tha God & Nyla Simone, Saweetie & Kendra Jae.

Who are you rooting for?

Catch up on the first two seasons of “Celebrity Game Face” streaming now on Peacock.

“Celebrity Game Face” is produced by Critical Content and HartBeat Productions with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Michael Canter and Jeff Krask serving as Executive Producers.

“Celebrity Game Face” premieres Tuesday, June 21st at 9pm ET/PT on E!

