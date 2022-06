People are getting restless about this gloomy pattern. Is this a sign of things to come for June? (Not yet.) Should we fret over the frequent showers and below normal temps? Well, for all the clouds and occasional showers we’ve seen, there hasn’t been much water to show for it in most spots. Rainfall amounts have ranged from less than 25% of normal from Taunton to Attleboro, to as much as 100-125% of normal in a thin strip from Lowell to Pepperell.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO