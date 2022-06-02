CCU’s Reid VanScoter named Collegiate Baseball All-American

TUCSON, Ariz. – 2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Year and CCU Friday night starter Reid VanScoter was named to the Collegiate Baseball 2022 NCAA Division I All-American second team on Thursday. VanScoter picked up All-Sun Belt first-team honors for the first time in his career in May.

He lead the Sun Belt and ranks in the top-20 nationally in wins with 9, going 9-2 overall with a 3.06 ERA. The left-handed pitcher has thrown 82.1 innings with 80 strikeouts. The third-year Chant also ranks fifth in both ERA (3.06) and WHIP (1.15.)

VanScoter will be the starter on Friday night when the Chanticleers face Virginia in the NCAA Regionals at East Carolina University at 6pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.