Goldsboro, PA

Former Navy Depot Supervisor sentenced for assaulting employee

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Pennsylvania man, former Navy Depot Supervisor was sentenced to prison for assaulting a fellow employee.

According to the U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jared B. Heisey, 32, of Etters, PA, a former Defense
Logistics Agency (DLA) supervisor, assaulted an employee during work hours on August 9, 2019, at the NSA.

As stated in the release, Heisey directed the victim to accompany him to count inventory in a remote building at the NSA.

Investigators say when Heisey and the victim entered the building, Heisey pinned her up against the wall by grabbing her neck and made sexual comments toward the victim.

Heisey is no longer employed by DLA. He was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment to be followed by five months of home confinement.

