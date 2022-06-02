ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-State Trooper who illegally sold guns, including AR-15, gets 3+ years in prison

By Joedy McCreary
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A former North Carolina state trooper who sold guns — including some decommissioned by the Highway Patrol — will spend more than three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit in Guilford County, was fined $15,000 and received three years of supervised release in addition to his 37-month prison term.

Norman pleaded guilty last month to a charge of dealing firearms without a license.

Federal prosectors said the FBI found out in January 2021 that Norman was selling guns to people, including a convicted felon, while he was a state trooper.

They also said he used the felon as a middleman while holding out for sale guns including Sig Sauer .357 semiautomatic pistols, AR-15 semiautomatic rifles and Beretta 12-gauge shotguns.

Law enforcement made a controlled purchase of a .357 semiautomatic pistol with the Highway Patrol badge engraved on top of the side in a case with two magazines for $1,600 in May 2021.

A month later, they purchased a Beretta 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15, a case and a 50-round magazine at Norman’s home for $3,200.

And later in June 2021, law enforcement purchased another .357 pistol from his patrol car at a closed gas station for $2,000.

Authorities searched his home last July and seized more than 50 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

They say Norman had two more guns — neither of which was issued by the Highway Patrol — in his patrol car, including an AR-15 he purchased earlier last year, along with an envelope with more than $2,000 that included the FBI’s money from one of the bureau’s previous controlled purchases.

Records from the Federal Firearms Licensee where Norman purchased 36 of the guns show he made a “significant profit” from the sales.

Comments / 4

Daniel Mobley
3d ago

this is a gun law that should have been held accountable for the crime whoa 3 whole yrs this is where the local gangs get their illegal guns yet they want to take our rights to own guns wtf

Reply
2
