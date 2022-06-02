ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor of Stockton school shooting discusses the state of gun violence in the United States

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 3 days ago

(KTXL)— In 2022, the United States has seen mass shootings in New York, Texas, Oklahoma and here in Sacramento, but the conversation continues about what can be done to end gun violence in the country.

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Sue Rothman, a survivor of a school shooting in Stockton that occurred in 1989, and Toni McNeil, a member of Faith in the Valley.

In 1989, Stockton’s Cleveland Elementary School was the site of a shooting, when a man walked on campus and fired a gun at dozens of children, killing five, wounding 30 students and wounding one teacher.

