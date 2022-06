“A levitating sphere, a focus capsule, a refuge for the senses” are just a few of the things Ivo Andric prefers to call his design rather than simply a ‘hanging chair’. After all, the Iko doesn’t look or feel like your traditional chair. Designed like a nest of a weaverbird, this little hanging cocoon provides a neat enclosed space for you to lounge in, allowing you to take a reclusive break right within your home. The chair is shaped like an icosahedron (hence the name Iko), creating a geometric dynamism that complements most home decor, and comes with plush cushions and felt-lined acoustic-panel walls to give you comfort and quiet whenever you want!

