Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com

Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's News in 90 Seconds segment?

You can find the stories here:

Tropical depression or storm 'likely' as South Florida braces for heavy rain, flash floods

Brightline buys $12.5 million property in Cocoa but says nothing about possible station

Brevard teacher's 'banned book' drive raises over $5,000, angers Moms for Liberty

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com . Twitter: @ByRobLanders

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Tropical weather, Brightline land and book fundraiser - News in 90 Seconds