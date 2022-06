PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday that left a pregnant woman dead and eight others injured, including a man at a SEPTA subway station. Doctors managed to save the baby she was carrying. Police say they found the woman in her 20s shot in the head when they arrived at the scene at Richmond Street just after 1 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. Police say the baby is in stable condition. On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right chest inside SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station on the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO