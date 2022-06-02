ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

6-2-22 wisconsin, national democrats launch coordinated campaign

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are announcing a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated...

captimes.com

Opinion | GOP obstruction knows no bounds

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' unashamed remarks condemning the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents for selecting UCLA's Jennifer Mnookin to lead the Madison campus was just another example of how Wisconsin legislative Republicans believe they can ignore the outcomes of elections. Because they hold a safe majority in both...
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Democrats Demand Republicans Act on Gun Safety

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
Greater Milwaukee Today

Allen responds to Evers’ Progress Flag announcement

MADISON — On the heels of Gov. Tony Evers announcing the Progress Pride Flag will be flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol this month, some Republicans are voicing disagreement. Evers signed an Executive Order on Wednesday ordering that the Progress Pride Flag be raised over the Capitol during the...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

New ad from Senate candidate Nelson decries race for cheaper labor

APPLETON — Outagamie County Executive and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson today released his second television ad of the cycle, highlighting his successful work to save jobs at a union paper mill. The ad focuses on Wisconsin’s prized toilet paper manufacturing history as a reason to oppose the...
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: The state of the Dairy State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin. The state accounts for 25% of all U.S. cheese production and 48% of specialty cheese production. It ranks #1 for the number of dairy farms -- 23% of all dairy farms in the nation -- and #2 for the number of cows (we have 14% of the dairy cows).
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
wearegreenbay.com

Highway maintenance taking place in N.E. Wisconsin week of June 6

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts. According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: High levels in 11 counties, medium levels in 20

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19. These counties are grouped in the northwest, central, and southeastern parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeastern Wisconsin are “in the green,” seeing low levels of community spread of the virus. The exceptions are Forest and Langlade counties, which have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus with 18 other counties around the state. There are 41 counties with a low level of community spread of the virus.
radioplusinfo.com

6-4-22 former wisconsin judge killed in ‘targeted’ attack

A former judge was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what may have been a plan targeting people connected to the judicial system. Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul refused to name the victim or the suspect, but said the shooting Friday morning in New Lisbon appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.” Kaul says investigators don’t believe any one else is at risk any longer, but that an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against 17 Business Owners Trying To Recoup Losses

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against 17 business owners who were trying to recover their losses from the coronavirus pandemic. They say the pandemic and its resulting precautions forced them to close their doors, costing them customers and profits. Society Insurance says their policies didn’t cover coronavirus losses. The state’s high court ruled unanimously that the insurance policies held by the businesses covered things like fires, but not events like a virus outbreak. This week’s ruling reverses a decision by a judge in Milwaukee County.
Wisconsin Examiner

State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case

Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have created a fraudulent document as part of an apparent cover-up regarding its investigation into the eviction of my then-97-year-old mother from a senior care facility last fall. The falsified document was recently posted on the state’s online portal for complaint investigations regarding regulated care facilities. […] The post State officials create fake document to cover up misconduct in eviction case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
