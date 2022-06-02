ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact to Tampa Bay from potential tropical storm will be minimal, forecasters say

By Josh Fiallo
 3 days ago
The seven-day forecast for a tropical system that's expected to become Tropical Storm Alex in the Gulf of Mexico. [ National Hurricane Center ]

Florida is the expected landing spot for the premiere storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season this weekend, but local meteorologists say Tampa Bay residents shouldn’t worry too much.

That’s because the system, which soon likely will be called Tropical Storm Alex, is relatively weak and will do little more than raise rain chances between Friday evening and Sunday, said Austen Flannery of the National Weather Service’s Ruskin office.

A Thursday afternoon advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the system was likely to reach tropical storm strength by Thursday evening as it organized just east of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. It was then expected to travel across the Gulf of Mexico toward South Florida and Cuba, where it could make landfall sometime Saturday.

If this forecast holds, Flannery said, spoiled boating and outdoor plans are likely the worst of the storm’s impacts on Tampa Bay.

“There’s always a chance for deviation but the reality is, this is just a weak system,” Flannery said. “And the further north it goes, the more obstacles it faces.”

Flannery says he expects a small craft advisory to be issued for the waters surrounding Tampa Bay this weekend. Isolated incidents of flooding could occur, he said, but aren’t expected to be widespread in Tampa Bay.

While it’s possibile the storm’s track could shift north to make landfall within Tampa Bay or closer to it, Flannery says the shift wouldn’t change much for this weekend’s outlook locally. At the worst, he said, the region would have longer periods of rain and slightly higher chances of flooding.

“It won’t bring a big difference in impacts depending on where it goes,” Flannery said.

The weather service says the highest chance of rain will come Saturday, where it’s been pegged at 70 percent for Tampa Bay with a chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain Friday night will be 60 percent, while Sunday morning has a 40 percent chance. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows will be in the mid-70s each day.

2022 Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Guide

IT'S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

RISING THREAT: Tampa Bay will flood. Here's how to get ready.

DOUBLE-CHECK: Checklists for building all kinds of hurricane kits

PHONE IT IN: Use your smartphone to protect your data, documents and photos.

SELF-CARE: Protect your mental health during a hurricane.

Rising Threat: A special report on flood risk and climate change

PART 1: The Tampa Bay Times partnered with the National Hurricane Center for a revealing look at future storms.

PART 2: Even weak hurricanes can cause huge storm surges. Experts say people don't understand the risk.

PART 3: Tampa Bay has huge flood risk. What should we do about it?

INTERACTIVE MAP: Search your Tampa Bay neighborhood to see the hurricane flood risk.

