Roots Picnic 2022: Your Questions Answered

By Elyse DiPisa
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring on the music! The Roots Picnic presented by the Mann, Live Nation Urban and The Roots, is back. The two-day festival will take over this coming weekend bringing art, music and culture. Here are five of your questions, answered. When and where is it?. The festival kicks off...

CBS Philly

Attendees Enjoy Return Of Roots Picnic To Philly After 2 Year Pandemic Pause: ‘It Feels Like We’re Getting Back To Normal’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic was in full swing at The Mann Center Saturday night. One of the big headliners is Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan. Chopper 3 caught thousands of attendees in the crowd enjoying the music.  To say people were excited for the Roots Picnic would be an understatement. Organizers say this is what happens when you have an event curated by Philadelphia for Philadelphia. It’s a celebration of music, art, and culture in the City of Brotherly Love. “Really cool to see folks from out of town coming to Philly to kind of share in our culture, super, super dope,” Ashli...
