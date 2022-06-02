Roots Picnic 2022: Your Questions Answered

Assembly Rooftop Lounge, Center City's swanky rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has a bevy of delicious frozen cocktails on the newly-launched spring/summer menu, featuring the fan-favorite Frosé ($16), crafted with rosé, Cocchi Rosa, dry vermouth, strawberry, and lemon, and Frozen Lemonade ($16), composed of gin, Salers Aperitif, and housemade lemonade. For those unable to decide between the two tipples, Philly Vice ($16) is a mix of craft cocktails in one glass — making for the ultimate, indulgent refresher. Hours of operation: Tuesday through Saturday from 4 pm with last seating at 10:30 pm. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
