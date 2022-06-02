ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

'It's just a calling in my life': Bay County native named top school principal in Florida

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF8yW_0fybBqfA00

DUVAL COUNTY — When asked, Carolyn Faison Davis said she never planned to be an educator, she just fell into it.

The Bay County native and principal of Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary School in Jacksonville said she originally wanted to be a physical therapist until meeting some girls at Florida A&M University majoring in education who inspired her to make the jump.

"It just felt like it was a calling for me," Faison said. "It's just a calling in my life to do what I've done for the past 33 years."

And after more than three decades in the Duval County Public School System, her hard work and leadership is being recognized by the state.

Faison was honored on May 20 as the Florida Department of Education's Principal of the Year for 2022.

Bay educator receives state award:Hiland Park Elementary paraprofessional named Florida's top school-related employee

Teacher wins national award:'I'm where I'm supposed to be': Life-changing Cedar Grove teacher wins national honor

Her students and faculty surprised her with the award, Faison joking that they tricked her into coming to the playground. While she knew she had won the county's award, she said she had no clue the state award was coming.

"I was actually a state finalist back in 2001, I was a state finalist for principal of the year. Now since then, I've had numerous jobs within the Duval County Public School System, it took me out of the principalship and I was working doing some district-level work, but the principalship is my true love," Faison said. "I love school-based leadership. So, was I expecting it. No. Am I happy to get it? Yes."

Bay County's influence on Faison

Born and raised in Panama City, Faison attended Bay High School where she was a track star.

She said her track and field coach molded her into the person she is now.

"Working with (Don Deaton) from ninth to 12th grade, all of my high school years, and him just pushing his athletes, his girls, his track girls to be better and better and better and better and better, better than you thought you could be," Faison said. "And just not to give up and this is our goal. This is our plan. And this is what we have to do to meet those goals."

She added that the Bay County community has influenced her and she is grateful for it.

"I just thank everybody in Bay County who knows me, who has supported me, who played any big or small roles in my life, because all of those moments helped me get to where I am today," Faison said.

Going down in Duval history

After getting her undergraduate degree, she headed to Duval County to get her master's at the University of North Florida and never looked back.

As an educator and principal, she has many accomplishments under her belt. One of her most prominent, and favorite, is working with a consistently failing school to improve its grade and students.

She was able to do that with her current school.

"Just being able to prove people wrong, that the same children that made that 'D' have now made an 'A' because we changed the culture within the school building," Faison said. "We set goals, we did those things I talked about. We did that within this fiscal year, they got in three 'D's', three 'D's' in a row. And now they're at an 'A.'"

What's her secret formula? She said it begins with the school's culture.

"I think the work of an educator right now is the most difficult work in the world. I have known this for a long, long time and I just have a formula that has worked from school to school," Faison said." And it starts with just building a culture within your school building where everybody is willing to just work hard every day for children and that you eliminate as many distractions as possible so that we can just concentrate on teaching kids and rewarding and recognizing kids for their great work."

She said she wants to create an environment where her students are excited to come to school while also constantly improving and expanding their minds. Her main goal is to create a space where they feel safe and comfortable learning.

'Rewarding' career

In her 33 years, she said she has learned a lot as a principal from her students and staff.

"I think my biggest lesson learned is that anything is possible with a great team," Faison said. "You've got to create a team of people that are moving in the same direction with the same goal in mind."

Looking toward the future, she doesn't exactly know what her plans are but she does plan to serve as a mentor for some of the novice principals in her district.

As she reflects on her award and her career in Duval, she said she is proud of her accomplishments and hard work.

"I'm definitely honored and to be named for the Principal of the Year, have it based on the work that I've done, it was just based on that data," Faison said. "It wasn't based on a personality test, it wasn't based on what I looked like. It wasn't based on how we interviewed. It was simply based on the work that I have done. And I think that's the most rewarding piece."

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

Bay County interested in WestRock paper mill property

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The WestRock paper mill officially closed Monday, leaving the future of the property in question. The 350-acre parcel of land is zoned for industrial use only and is valuable waterfront property. Bay County officials have expressed an interest in acquiring the land. Bay County County Manager Bob Majka said the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

EXCLUSIVE: Florida State Senator George Gainer announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State Senator George Gainer (R — Panama City) announced Monday that he will not be seeking another term in office. Gainer sat down with News 13’s Amy Hoyt for an exclusive interview about his decision and his time in office. Gainer, a former Bay County Commissioner and the former owner […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools looks to add another school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools administrators are planning for the future. They are looking for land in Springfield, Callaway and Parker to build more schools. Administrators said housing development makes another facility necessary. The district is currently working with architects on school designs at different sites. Officials said the district is four […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Education
Bay County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WKRG News 5

New exhibit displays real human bodies at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — 25 years ago, the preserved humans inside the Laketown Wharf Convention Center were alive. Now, they’re on display. “They’re not really too graphic from what people think when they see that we have a body exhibit here,” Bodies Human Exhibit Manager, Kunal Patel, said. “It’s meant to be educational […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Former local bank vice president sentenced for bank fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of bank fraud. According to court documents, Jennifer Woods, 46, of Panama City, was employed with Centennial Bank between October 2006 and August 2019, where she met Jeffrey Cannon, 48, a real estate developer in Orlando, after he claimed to be looking for private lenders to invest with him.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#High School#Florida A M University#Track And Field#Bay Educator#Cedar Grove
CBS Miami

Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for June 7, 2022

Robert Switzer, 39, Altha, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy McCreary, 42, Marianna: Hold for another agency: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Aliffi, 44, Marianna, Florida: Hold for another agency, battery domestic violence, resisting arrest without violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Retrial underway in 2019 Tallahassee street corner murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the retrial of Preston Hart. Hart is accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner of Indiana and Calloway Streets back on Jan. 13, 2019. Joseph was found dead outside an apartment nearby. An autopsy confirmed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy