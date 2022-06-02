ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man dies 3 days after moped collision in McCully

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXLlw_0fybBWCk00

The Honolulu Police Department said the Medical Examiner's office notified them about a 30-year-old man who died on Wednesday, June 1, just three days after he collided with an SUV while on his moped.

Comments / 3

Related
KITV.com

UPDATE | Man dies after being rescued off the North Shore

PUPUKEA, Oahu (KITV4) - A man is in critical condition after being rescued off of the North Shore. Honolulu Ocean Safety reports that the man became unresponsive while stand-up paddle boarding off the waters at Ke Iki Beach, about 100 yards offshore. Good Samaritans rescued him and brought him to shore, and began CPR.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspect flees after entering victim’s home without permission

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that a male suspect was arrested for unauthorized entry dwelling in the second degree. According to police, the incident happened at around 5:25 p.m. when the 49-year-old suspect entered the home of a man and woman without permission on Friday. One of the complainants was in a […]
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Kihei

A Maui man is hospitalized with critical life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run collision in South Maui on Thursday night. Police also arrested a California man after he allegedly fled on foot following the crash. The incident was reported at around 11:09 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 on South Kīhei...
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sources: HPD tracking down suspect in connection with Waianae shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are tracking down the gunman wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Saturday in Waianae District Park. Sources said the incident happened around 3 a.m. A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg by another man following a heated argument, sources also said. The...
WAIANAE, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters investigating after blaze engulfs place of worship on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are investigating after a blaze tore through the Da Love-Ananda Mahal in Wailua on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the blaze around 8:15 p.m. and shut off the building’s utilities. Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former HPD officer accused of trying to recruit teen prostitutes

Experts are concerned it could lead to a higher cancer death rate. The state Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii. FBI dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Multiple sources said some locations are suspected of...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Arrest made in connection with deadly Kaaawa moped crash

KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend. Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.
KAAAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a Waianae High School student allegedly pulled a suspected “ghost gun” on several other teens during a road rage incident. HPD confirms the suspect was arrested and then later released from jail, pending an investigation. The incident happened about midnight Tuesday...
WAIANAE, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moped#Police#Medical Examiner#Accident#The Medical Examiner
KHON2

Large tree falls on power lines, sparks fire on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui officials temporarily closed Awalau Road in Haiku at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. By 4:15 p.m. the roadway was open. Officials said the incident happened when a large tree falling on power lines caused a small fire. Fire officials and the Maui Electric Company responded to the scene.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

Firefighters battle wildfire attacking forest reserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters continue to put out a fire at the Kuaokala Forest Reserve that started on Tuesday. According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the fire started at around 4 p.m. and grew to about one to two acres in size. The department announced on Thursday morning that about 10% of […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 57, dies in early-morning crash in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old Waipahu man has died in a crash early Monday in Kapolei, Honolulu police. It happened around 4:30 a.m. According to police, the man was driving northbound on Hanua Street when he veered into a parked vehicle. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAPOLEI, HI
honestcolumnist.com

Offensive Hawaii Vanity Plate Owner Refuses to Surrender It

The Aloha State is about love and fellowship. But you can’t tell that to the owner of a certain Pontiac Firebird with an incendiary vanity plate spotted around Honolulu. He obviously missed the Chamber of Commerce slide show. Though the owner has been notified to turn the vanity license plate in to authorities, so far, he has ignored them.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Paddler dies after becoming unconscious in Waikiki waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An outrigger canoe paddler who was unconscious in waters at Kaimana Beach died. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 30. He was unconscious in a one-man outrigger canoe. Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Fire Department, and the Honolulu Police Department responded. Ocean Safety brought him to shore. Lifeguards did CPR on him. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy