A 528-person capacity Hurtigruten cruise ship anchored outside Cordova Harbor on Monday, May 30. Passengers aboard the MS Roald Amundsen arrived in small groups starting at around 3 p.m. There, they were greeted by Cathy Renfeldt, executive director of the Cordova Chamber of Commerce who provided them with maps of Cordova featuring, a dining and shopping guide and a “things to do on foot” brochure. Around town, visitors could be seen wandering the streets.

2 DAYS AGO