Grant County Man Arrested Outside Jail After Being Released

An accident on SR 17 in Okanogan County Friday afternoon injured four people and left one young man dead. Forty eight year old Tonya L. Turner who was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Grand mini van, rear ended 27 year old Daniel Martiniez Pio, who was driving a silver 1999 Mazda Protege Sedan, as he was making a left turn onto Jack Wells Road off State Route 17. Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Jeremy Weber says distracted driving could be a factor in the accident. “The passenger vehicle was trying to take a left onto Jack Wells Road, and upon doing that, the causing driver, which was a mini van, then collided into that vehicle.”

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO