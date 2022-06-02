ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Names are released for 2 Indy men killed in pair of homicides on Wednesday

By Jesse Wells
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heGmU_0fyb827b00

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of violent crimes on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later the coroner’s office released the names of both victims.

Just after noon on Wednesday police were called to a liquor store on East New York where they found one man stabbed.

That victim, 31-year-old Terryus Thomas, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Seven and a half hours later police were called to an apartment building where they believe three people were shot . Two of those victims went to the hospital where one of the victims passed away from his injuries.

The shooting at the Emerson Village Apartments claimed the life of 22-year-old Harold Bennett.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was like a movie or something,” said neighbor Cindi Storms.

Cindi was sitting on the porch of her apartment when she heard the gunfire, but before she could run across the street to help, one of the victims was quickly driven away.

“I jumped up and was going to go, but they got the person in the car and took off down Emerson,” said Cindi.

Indiana lawmakers discussing potential tax refund for inflation relief

Police wouldn’t say exactly what led to that shooting but insist it was not a random act of violence.

Officers said the same thing about a stabbing Wednesday outside the Liquor Barn on the east side.

“The immediate community is tired of the violence,” said IMPD Officer William Young.

Despite that frustration, Young responded to both homicides eight hours apart and reminded the public they need to help officers prevent and solve the killings.

“Our officers work extremely hard to support the community and we need the community to support our officers,” said Young.

Neighbors at Emerson Village agree and wish people would learn to solve their disputes without escalating to violence.

“It’s perplexing. I hate it. I hate to see the world my grandkids are going to grow up in,” said Cindi.

Right now police say no arrests have been made in either homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Erika.Jones@indy.gov .

Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 14

Related
cbs4indy.com

Crime in Indianapolis: IMPD investigating multiple weekend shootings

Indianapolis police investigate multiple weekend shootings across Indianapolis. Crime in Indianapolis: IMPD investigating multiple …. Lawrence police pursuit ends in deadly crash Saturday …. Children’s Museum faces backlash for Juneteenth-themed …. Indy firefighter injured in assault at near east …. Person found shot on Dearborn St. in Indy. Gas...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

SWAT standoff leads to arrest of a Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Bartholomew County was arrested Friday by the Columbus Police Department SWAT team. Detectives from the Bartholomew Sheriff’s office were investigating a report of a domestic battery in the 11000 block of North County Road 400 West. That’s about four miles west of Indiana Premium Outlets off of I-65.
COLUMBUS, IN
WANE-TV

Two men arrested in shootings of 4 along Indianapolis canal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month along the downtown Indianapolis canal that injured four women. Police say the 19-year-old and 22-year-old suspects face preliminary charges including four counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a person with injury and single counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun without a license.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Indy firefighter injured in assault at near east side IFD station

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon in an altercation at an IFD station on the city’s near east side that resulted in one man being taken into custody. The firefighter was returning shortly before 1 p.m. to Station 11, located at 1715 E. Washington St.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence

Police are investigating after a possible shootout leads to a crash in the Lawrence/Castleton area. Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence. Celebrating National Cheese Day with Goose the Market. Voice actor Roger Craig Smith appearing at PopCon. 2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra …. Deadly weekend...
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

2 arrested in connection with canal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two additional people face multiple preliminary charges after an investigation into a shooting along the Canal Walk in downtown Indy that left four people wounded. The arrests come after two groups of people on different sides of the waterway got into an argument early Wednesday morning and someone pulled out a gun and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Bennett
Person
Erika Jones
WTWO/WAWV

One man arrested, facing four counts of arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is behind bars and faces several charges including arson and burglary. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, 30-year-old Nikki Canulli was seen leaving a fire that happened on Saturday in the area of 2000 N 19th Street. The property belongs to Industrial Holdings LLC, according to THPD. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Weekend shootings leave 2 men dead; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating several weekend shootings that have left at least two men dead. Detectives have arrested a suspect, 32-year-old David Ice, in one of the shootings that happened on the east side Friday night. Police say Ice and the victim were involved in a dispute...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD investigating after shooting death on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was found shot in the 8800 block of Montery Court on the east side of Indianapolis. According to officers at the scene, the department received a call for shots fired shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound(s) outside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person found shot on Dearborn St. in Indy

A man was shot several times inside a home on N. Dearborn St. in Indianapolis. Gas reaches $5 a gallon at certain Indy gas stations. Identity released as Greenwood police investigate …. Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency …. Buying wholesale. Higher prices, limited services among side effects...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Police#Violent Crime#Impd
WISH-TV

Police: Greenwood shooting suspect shoots, kills self on I-65 in Kentucky

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The man investigators believe shot and killed a woman at a Greenwood apartment Thursday afternoon later took his own life on I-65 in Kentucky, the Greenwood Police Department said Friday. Police say the suspect, identified as a 35-year-old man from Franklin, fatally shot 35-year-old Rachel...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Lawrence police pursuit ends in deadly crash Saturday morning

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person is dead after a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash on early Saturday morning in Lawrence. Lawrence Police said the pursuit began when officers saw two vehicles driving erratically around 3 a.m. while heading north on Shadeland Avenue. Officers said the two drivers appeared to be in a dispute […]
LAWRENCE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Kokomo PD seeing rise in youth gun violence, starting new tip line

KOKOMO, Ind. — Since February, Kokomo Police have responded to four shootings in the city and two people have died. Major Brian Seldon said that isn’t an increase in gun violence but it is alarming to see an increasing number of youth involved in the shootings. ”The problem is we are seeing a lot more […]
KOKOMO, IN
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy