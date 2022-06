BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is in jail after a crash involving multiple cars downtown Bowling Green Friday night. According to police, a car was driving recklessly on College Street and collided with numerous other cars before coming to a halt. Two of the cars hit belonged to Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees and one car was the agency’s brand new 2022 cruiser.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO