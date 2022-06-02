ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Adorably Match at Golf Outing After Announcing Pregnancy

By Georgia Slater
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye are the cutest matching duo!. On Thursday, the 26-year-old shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story with her 15-month-old daughter from an outing on Wednesday where they watched Patrick Mahomes play in Capital One's The Match golf charity event. "She loves watching...

