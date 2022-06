SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is in critical condition after he was trapped under farm equipment. It started around 2:27 p.m. when emergency units with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 in Spencerville, Indiana on a report that a man was stuck underneath a hay baler. After arriving, the 42-year-old man had been removed from under the baler by family members.

