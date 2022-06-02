ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Prosecutors say Travarus Pierce, 34, shot and killed a man following a dispute at an area gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a...

tom
3d ago

I would make it go read the new sign in kilwaukee. BE KIND now that will show it wont it

