LCM (50m) Thursday night’s finals session of the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series stop will feature the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. The men’s 100 free has shaped up to be a great race tonight, with Ryan Held and Justin Ress both posting low 49s in prelims. An Arizona State trio of Carter Swift, Grant House, and Patrick Sammon were all knocking on the door of being sub-50 this morning, and could certainly enter the fray tonight. NC State’s David Curtiss was one of the top seeds coming in, but finished 8th this morning with a 50.85, and therefore will be operating out of an outside lane tonight.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO