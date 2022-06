Body Ponca City Arts and Humanities Council is pleased to bring back the Down by Downtown summer concert series. Concerts will take place the first Fridays of June, July, August, and September at Central Fare, 4th and Central, starting at 6:00 pm. All concerts are free to attend; food trucks and drinks will be available for purchase. Merchants selling a variety of items will also be located at the venue. Yard games and picnic tables will be offered; feel free to bring your lawn chair if you desire. The first DxDT will take place on Friday, June 3 at 6:00 pm. Morgan Reynolds, followed by The 5 Year Gap Band will be the featured musical guests.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO