Police have identified the man caught on surveillance footage stabbing a woman in the back as she walked into a deli in Brooklyn.According to the New York Police Department, the suspect is Osie Lewis, 20. He is wanted for assault, and the NYPD has asked for the public’s help in finding him.“Do you know this guy?” the police force tweeted on Wednesday, with the CCTV video attached. “On 5/22/22 at approx. 6:00 PM, in front of 1091 Rutland Rd in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 16-year-old female from behind and stabbed her in the left shoulder before fleeing.”In the...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO