ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MT

Public access at Madison Dam temporarily closed for safety

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE – Effective immediately, Ennis Lake Road is closed downstream of Madison Dam for repairs. The road will reopen in the morning on Sunday,...

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 0

Related
explorebigsky.com

Every Drop Counts: What does the recent groundwater study tell us?

The Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology recently released findings from a study that shed light on threats to Big Sky’s groundwater and identified its direct connection with the Middle Fork of the Gallatin River. The study, titled “Hydrogeology and Groundwater Availability at Big Sky, Montana” by hydrogeologist James...
BIG SKY, MT
NBCMontana

NCAT to hold electronic recycling drive in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host an electronic recycling drive in Butte to give people a chance to rid old, unused electronics in an environmentally friendly way. NCAT partnered with Butte-Silver Bow and Yellowstone E-Waste solutions to gather the products for recycling and unload...
BUTTE, MT
explorebigsky.com

Resort tax requests considered at upcoming meetings

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Resort Area District board will consider more than $8.7 million in resort tax request funding starting June 6. As of the end of March, the district has collected more than $15.4 million, some of which will fund the district’s budget and a reserve allocation as well as community funding requests.
BIG SKY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, MT
Butte, MT
Traffic
Butte, MT
Government
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Government
City
Ennis, MT
Madison County, MT
Government
Fairfield Sun Times

Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.
BUTTE, MT
MY 103.5

NOT ONE Person Drives the Speed Limit on Highland Blvd

Ok, one old lady in a Chrysler did. But we hung out for one solid hour near the speed check placed by BPD recently and she was the ONLY one. In fact, we saw well over a dozen cars and trucks actually SPEED UP significantly as they passed the box hoping to clock a sexier number? (Three were over 50 MPH. In broad daylight.)
BOZEMAN, MT
Q2 News

Anaconda keeping up with business and population boom

Anaconda is getting a whole lot bigger with new businesses and population growth that hasn’t been seen since the 1980s. "Today there’s a lot of success that you can see in all of the retail shops and restaurants and bars and businesses that are opening up in the downtown area." said Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda.
ANACONDA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Access#Northwestern Energy#Urban Construction#Northwestern Energy Butte
MY 103.5

Self-Driving Car Company Announces New Facility in Bozeman

A leader in self-driving vehicle technology has announced plans to build a new 78,000 square-foot facility at the Montana State University Innovation Campus in Bozeman. Aurora, a self-driving vehicle technology company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and in Mountain View, California is expanding and adding a new facility in Bozeman. Aurora is known for developing the Aurora Driver, a computer system that can be integrated into cars for autonomous driving.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Livingston City Manager, Michael Kardoes died Friday morning

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced. “The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.
LIVINGSTON, MT
KFYR-TV

Montana’s republican leaders highlight booming jobs market and new business development

BOZEMAN, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Republican senator Steve Daines showcased new businesses and opportunities during the “On The Rise” Economic Summit in Bozeman Thursday. He was joined by Governor Greg Gianforte, the state’s department of commerce, and several business leaders, who discussed emerging technology being developed in Montana and how they are fueling job creation and growth.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

June Montana Mountain Snow Levels Are High

We had heard from Bitterroot Trout unlimited that the snowpack level was high, but we didn't realize how high. We had been noticing that the Bitterroot River was finally getting up to flood stage in the valley. That was another indicator that there was more snow in the mountains that some of us expected. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Victor on the Bitterroot River showed a predicted water level peak of slightly above the 11-foot flood stage by June 6 or 7.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
montanarightnow.com

Shelter-in-place at Helena elementary school lifted as police finish response

Helena Public Schools reports the Helena Police Department has finished its response and that the shelter-in-place at Bryant Elementary School has been lifted. School operations are back to normal at this time. Helena Police assisted a community member at a home across the street from the elementary school, and out...
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Residents Find Alien-like Growths on Trees

Bozeman residents are seeing a strange, gelatinous growth on junipers and other trees around hiking trails and yards throughout town. Though some may be concerned about the potentially harmful growths, it seems that the ominous-looking masses are more bark than bite. Known as cedar apple rust, these growths are a...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended

A Helena city judge fined Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen $500 on Thursday for illegally driving past a school bus stopped to board children, according to court records. A police citation notes the bus had its lights flashing and stop sign displayed. The Municipal Court judge suspended $400 of the fine and the charge will be […] The post Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
MY 103.5

Don’t Miss It! Huge Community-Wide Yard Sale This Weekend

If you're a bargain shopper and looking for something fun to do this weekend, you have to check out this community-wide garage sale in the Manhattan area. On Saturday, June 4 from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., head to Manhattan, Churchill, and Amsterdam for a huge community-wide garage sale. There will be over 20 different garage sales on Saturday.
MANHATTAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky Resort delays some summer activities

BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort announced today that due to current snow conditions, some summer resort activities will have delayed openings. Open dates for mountain biking, hiking, archery, mini golf and the search for creature X have all been pushed back from June 11 to June 18. Big Sky Resort has received up to 4 feet of snow on the mountain since April 24 and trails are still covered in snow despite their teams’ best efforts to clear them, according to a statement from the resort.
BIG SKY, MT
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory canceled for Helena woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kelly Sue Kelly has been cancelled. Kelly has been located and is safe. Helena PD thanks everyone for their assistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy