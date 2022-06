Mrs. Sandra Faye Mason, age 76, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 peacefully at her home with her family at her bedside. She was a lifelong resident of Atmore. She worked at Escambia Farm and Seed for many years and several more years for Diamond Gasoline and Dr. Frances Delaine Salter. She enjoyed cooking, going to church, and playing Bunco with friends.

ATMORE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO