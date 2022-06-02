ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Charles Barkley: Lakers will continue to struggle under Darvin Ham

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zR1k_0fyZbSXG00

Many people around the NBA are happy for Darvin Ham now that he will be the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and they believe he is the right man for the job.

But there is only so much a head coach can do to solve a team’s problems, and the Lakers’ problems have to do with their roster. They have arguably the best duo in the game, but they don’t have many viable supporting players.

As a result, NBA Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” personality Charles Barkley believes L.A. will struggle again next season.

Via Lakers Daily:

“However, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to think the hire isn’t going to move the needle for L.A. He recently explained his thinking.

“‘Well I’m glad Darvin got an opportunity ’cause he’s paid his dues,’ Barkley said. ‘He’s a nice guy. We’ll have to see what kind of coach he is. But listen, if one of your coaches is close to the same age as your players, your team not gonna be any good anyway. The Lakers, they got a serious dilemma on their hands. Their best player’s gonna be 40. Anthony Davis has never been healthy. Obviously, Russ (Russell Westbrook) is gonna be there one more year, so what’s really bad about the situation — next year is gonna be the same as this year. And then LeBron (James) just gonna be a year older, and then they’ll have Russ off the books.'”

Westbrook has been rumored to be on the move, but recent reports suggest the Lakers may hold onto him for one more season, if for no other reason than potential trade partners are playing hardball.

Although he is an awkward fit, Westbrook is still a very good player who closed this season strongly, and perhaps Ham will be able to use him successfully alongside the ball-dominant James.

Make no mistake — this is a very big offseason for the Lakers. But they have already apparently taken a step forward by hiring Ham.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook reacts to Lakers hiring Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the hiring of Darvin Ham Friday afternoon. He replaces Frank Vogel as the 28th head coach in franchise history. With big news like this, players often post something about welcoming the new hire to the team. Russell Westbrook’s Instagram post was underwhelming at best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Debate Whether To Take $50,000 Cash Or A 2 Hour Dinner With Billionaire LeBron James: "Dinner Is Nice, LeBron Is Great, But 50k Are 50k"

LeBron James isn't featuring in these NBA Playoffs, but that doesn't stop him from being in the news all the time. The latest big news story to come out was from Forbes, which reported that LeBron is now a billionaire. As per the report, James has earned more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures to go with over $385 million from salaries in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
James
Person
Russ
Person
Darvin Ham
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba Hall Of Famer#Via Lakers Daily
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors get welcome news on key player ahead of Game 2

Down 0-1 in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors may be ready to activate their trap card. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Saturday that guard Gary Payton II will be available for more usage if necessary during Game 2, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Payton was active for Game 1 of the series but only for selective defensive possessions as the team’s trainers believed that Payton needed more recovery time, Kerr added.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy