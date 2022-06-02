ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See Kate Middleton’s total mom moment with Prince Louis

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about Kate Middleton’s impressive...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
marthastewart.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Reportedly Found a New Home 10 Minutes Away from Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially moving! Previous reports noted that the pair planned to move out of Kensington Palace and choose a home close to Queen Elizabeth, who lives in Windsor Castle, as soon as possible—and, as it turns out, the royals might officially be in the same neighborhood altogether. Sources close the royal couple shared that they will likely move to Windsor, Berkshire, this summer, Marie Claire reports. If so, the couple will be close to the Queen and Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Balcony
People

Jennifer Connelly 'Kept Peeking Over' at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Reactions to Top Gun

Jennifer Connelly was curious to find out if her latest film got the royal stamp of approval from Kate Middleton and Prince William. On Thursday, the royal couple attended the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, where the film's star Tom Cruise introduced them to the cast on the red carpet. During the screening, Connelly made sure to see if William, 39, and Kate, 40, were enjoying the movie.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Elle

How Prince William and Kate Middleton Marked Meghan Markle and Harry’s Son Archie's Birthday

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor celebrated his third birthday on May 6, and his extended family celebrated the event on social media. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn child was wished a happy birthday by his uncle, Prince William, and his aunt, Kate Middleton. They shared a portrait on Twitter from his christening at Windsor Castle taken in 2019, in which Harry and Meghan are cradling their baby on a green couch at the center of their family members.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kate Middleton Reveals 4-Year-Old Prince Louis' Favorite Superhero While Meeting a Fellow Fan

Prince Louis' "spidey sense" might be tingling because mom Kate Middleton is talking about him during her visit to Scotland. Kate and Prince William visited the Wheatley Group on Wednesday as part of their visit to Scotland to hear about how the organization is tackling homelessness in the community. There, they visited the home of local parent Joanne Wales and her son Jason, who is 4 years old just like Prince Louis.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Princess Charlotte Hilariously Whacks Prince Louis’ Hand Down To Get Him To Stop Waving

As expected, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 4-year-old Prince Louis looked adorable while all dressed up for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and this year’s Trooping The Colours on June 2. However, it seems that behind that cuteness lies a growing diva. As the royal children rode in a carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton, 40, and grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charlotte got fed up with Louis’s over-enthusiastic waving. In the video you can see here, Charlotte swats down her younger brother’s hand. But, in defiance of his sister, Louis goes back to waving right afterward.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy