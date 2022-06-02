See Kate Middleton’s total mom moment with Prince Louis

As expected, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 4-year-old Prince Louis looked adorable while all dressed up for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and this year’s Trooping The Colours on June 2. However, it seems that behind that cuteness lies a growing diva. As the royal children rode in a carriage with their mother, Kate Middleton, 40, and grandmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charlotte got fed up with Louis’s over-enthusiastic waving. In the video you can see here, Charlotte swats down her younger brother’s hand. But, in defiance of his sister, Louis goes back to waving right afterward.
