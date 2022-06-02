See Kate Middleton’s total mom moment with Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially moving! Previous reports noted that the pair planned to move out of Kensington Palace and choose a home close to Queen Elizabeth, who lives in Windsor Castle, as soon as possible—and, as it turns out, the royals might officially be in the same neighborhood altogether. Sources close the royal couple shared that they will likely move to Windsor, Berkshire, this summer, Marie Claire reports. If so, the couple will be close to the Queen and Kate's parents, who live in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

