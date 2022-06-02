Montana Fouts grabs third All-American honor

The ace of the Alabama pitching staff claims yet another All-American honor.

Prior to the beginning of the Women’s College World Series, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association released their picks for All-American on Wednesday, with Alabama pitcher montana fouts grabbing second team honors.

For Fouts, it is the third time that she has grabbed an All-American honor. She was previously awarded first team honors in 2021, and was a member of the second team in 2019.

In 190 innings of work in 2022, Fouts posted a 2.10 ERA with 275 strikeouts to just 53 walks. In 39 games, Fouts posted ten or more strikeouts 14 times.

According to the press release from Alabama athletics, She is the 10th player in program history to earn at least three All-America awards for the Crimson Tide. Alabama players have combined to win 61 All-America accolades in the program’s 26-year history.