ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Montana Fouts grabs third All-American honor

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFPKP_0fyZJnY100

The ace of the Alabama pitching staff claims yet another All-American honor.

Prior to the beginning of the Women’s College World Series, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association released their picks for All-American on Wednesday, with Alabama pitcher montana fouts grabbing second team honors.

For Fouts, it is the third time that she has grabbed an All-American honor. She was previously awarded first team honors in 2021, and was a member of the second team in 2019.

In 190 innings of work in 2022, Fouts posted a 2.10 ERA with 275 strikeouts to just 53 walks. In 39 games, Fouts posted ten or more strikeouts 14 times.

According to the press release from Alabama athletics, She is the 10th player in program history to earn at least three All-America awards for the Crimson Tide. Alabama players have combined to win 61 All-America accolades in the program’s 26-year history.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What James Franklin had to say at a football camp in Michigan

Football camp season is upon us, and Penn State head coach James Franklin is once again embracing the opportunity to get out and connect with high school players from around the Big Ten footprint. On Thursday, Franklin attended the Michigan Football Showcase at Ferris State University. He wasn’t the only Big Ten coach in attendance either. Franklin was one of four FBS coaches on hand for the event. The others were Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck, and Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester. Nearly 500 high school football players attended the event. Central Michigan head coach Jim...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: UNC in pursuit of transfer Peter Nance

With the deadline to stay in the NBA draft or return to college now passed, the focus now shifts fully to the transfer portal for college programs and that includes North Carolina. After missing out on Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels are hoping to add a player out of the portal with one spot open on their roster. And their biggest target could be Northwestern forward Pete Nance. According to Riley Davis of The Field of 68, the Tar Heels are in pursuit of Nance after he announced he was withdrawing from the NBA draft process and returning to college. After making initial...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer wide receiver taking official visit to Auburn

The Tigers’ receiving room may be getting a much-needed boost. Former LSU Tiger Koy Moore, who entered the Transfer Portal in October of last year, will be taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend according to On3 sports. Chances for Auburn could be looking good, as 247Sports currently has its Transfer Portal Crystal Ball set on Auburn with one prediction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#All America#Athletics#College Baseball#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy