Red Lake Falls, MN

RED LAKE FALLS SOFTBALL PLAYING BGMR IN SECTION 8A CHAMPIONSHIP – ON KROX

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Lake Falls Eagles Softball team has had a historic season and they are looking to take the next step and win the Section 8A Championship this evening. The Eagles are still undefeated in the Section 8A Tournament and will have to be beaten twice while only needing to win...

Joye Marie Thompson – Obit

Joye Marie Thompson, 79, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 19, 2022, in RiverView Health with her loving husband, Arvid, at her side. Joye was born in Crookston on June 1, 1942, the daughter of Albert and Florence (Lend) Stengrim. She grew up on the family’s farm near Stephen, MN and graduated from Stephen High School. After attending business college in Thief River Falls, Joye worked as a teller at the Peoples State Bank in Warren, MN for 10 years. She was united in marriage to Arvid E. Thompson on June 6, 1970 in the Covenant Church in Stephen. The couple made their home in Crookston and Joye soon began working in the office of the Dahlgren Sunflower Company. She later became a teller at the Crookston National Bank, working for then President Donald Lawler. Customers to the Bank always knew they would be welcomed by her warm smile and friendly greeting. After twenty-five years of dedication to her position Joye looked forward to retirement in 1999 because it meant she had more time to spend with Arvid and the opportunity for them to go dancing whenever they wanted to.
CROOKSTON, MN
Red Lake Falls, MN
Minnesota Sports
North Mankato, MN
Ponsford Man Shot Near Detroit Lakes

PINE POINT (KDLM) – A Lakes Area man has been airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being shot, Friday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:00 p.m., Friday they received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, approximately 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Brainerd man hurt in Polk County motorcycle crash

(Fosston, MN) -- A Brainerd man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle in Polk County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Michael Halverson was headed southbound on County Road 4 around 6:43 p.m. when he entered a ditch, then rolled the motorcycle. Halverson was taken to Bagley Hospital...
POLK COUNTY, MN
Sailor returns to Minnesota for burial 81 years after death at Peal Harbor

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
#The Eagles#Red Lake Falls Softball#Krox Radio#Riverview Health
More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
BEMIDJI, MN
Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Molly Yeh announces name of new EGF restaurant

Food Network’s Molly Yeh has released new details about her plans to open a restaurant in the former Whitey’s and Sickies location in East Grand Forks. Yeh and her husband say Bernie’s has a scheduled opening this fall. East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander confirmed the opening...
Softball
Sports
ARREST/FIRE- JUNE 4, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Gary Merrill Costner II, 31, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Matthew John Driscoll, 32, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Kendra Rae Sanford, 31, of Sauk Rapids, for Failure to Appear...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Street Faire at the Lakes Returns for 22nd Year

DETROIT LAKES – The Street Faire at the Lakes returns to Detroit Lakes this weekend. The Street Faire, usually held every year on the first weekend after Memorial Day was moved last year to August and cancelled altogether in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Rachel Hofstrand, one of...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Thousands vote early in North Dakota Primary; US Senator Kevin Cramer blasts a proposed Chinese corn plant in Grand Forks; Family plans benefit for slain woman.

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: North Dakota early voting on brisk pace, US Senator Kevin Cramer calls for cancellation of a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Car catches fire, explodes in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a car caught fire, then exploded in Grand Forks early Sunday morning. The Grand Forks Police Department says that at approximately 3:15 a.m, officers were dispatched to 2500 block of Knight Drive for a vehicle fire. When they arrived, authorities found a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot. Then, the vehicle’s gas tanked exploded while officers were on scene causing a loud sound that could be heard for several blocks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
EGF man dies at GF construction site

Police say an East Grand Forks man died this (Fri) morning at a Grand Forks construction site. Grand Forks Police were called to a site south of 2100 Empire Court shortly before 7:30 AM on a report of an unattended death. According to a preliminary investigation, an employee, 54-year-old Gerald...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks Police investigating death at construction site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man has died after what appears to be an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks. Officers were called to 2100 Empire Court in Grand Forks just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site was pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Man dies following multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 39-year-old Fargo man is dead following a three vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were sent to the I-94 exit ramp to northbound Interstate 29 around 4:40. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a suburban was towing a car dolly with a car attached. He had an issue and pulled over on the off ramp’s shoulder. The driver and passenger were standing behind the vehicle. A car rear-ended both vehicles and struck the driver and passenger of the suburban. Both were taken to Sanford Medical Center where one of them died. A 50-year-old Fargo man has serious injuries.
FARGO, ND

