Baltimore, MD

‘Ghost Gun’ Recovered At Forest Park High School, School Police Say

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqAgZ_0fyYhDte00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “ghost gun” was recovered at Forest Park High School on Thursday, according to Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of Baltimore School Police Union. A 17-year-old student is in custody.

Boatwright said this is the 15th firearm found on school property during the current academic year.

The district said an administrative search was conducted on a 17-year-old student after it was reported that the student posted a picture of himself on social media with a 9mm Glock.

The ghost gun was found on the student, and he was taken into custody. He is now at Central Booking and will be charged as an adult, the district said.

As of Wednesday, “ghost guns,” unfinished frames and receivers that can be purchased online and fully assembled at home, are required to have a serial number in order for owners to legally sell or transfer them.

Owners have until March 1, 2023, to have a serial number imprinted on their privately made firearm by any authorized Federal Firearms License provider.

In March, the Maryland General Assembly passed a law prohibiting the sale or transfer of “ghost guns,” a step strongly supported by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

According to figures released by the Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday, the number of “ghost guns” seized by officers nearly tripled between 2020 and 2021, going from 128 to 352. Thus far in 2022, the number of seizures stands at 187.

Scott announced a lawsuit Wednesday against Polymer80, makers of 80% complete firearm kits, alleging negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act.

“Takedowns alone is not enough. Legislation is not enough,” he said. “We have to go after the companies.”

CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Insane’: Deadly Police Shooting In Towson Rattles Community

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Gun crime in Towson continued Saturday night after a shootout at Virginia Towers left a suspect dead and an officer wounded. The officer was released Sunday night from Medstar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore County Police said. “This was an incredibly frightening incident,” Baltimore Co. Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said Saturday after reviewing the body-worn camera video. That footage is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The officer’s and suspect’s names should be released within 48 hours of the incident. “What if it happened in (the movie theater),” asked Virginia Towers resident Tom Cannen, pointing to the Cinemark theater across the street. “They’re supposedly going to put cameras everywhere but that’s going to stop everything at night. Alleys, you know?” The police shooting is the latest example of gun crime in Towson so far in 2022. In January, a Towson University student was shot and killed on Susquehanna Avenue. Weeks later, police responded to gunshots at an apartment building nearby. In February, a fight on a busy weekend night ended in gunfire. “The shootings, it’s insane. They act like there’s no rules or regulations. And, it needs to stop,” Terry Stokes said Monday after visiting a friend in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Males Facing Firearm, Robbery Charges After Towson Traffic Stop Yields ‘Ghost Guns’ And Stolen Wallet

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three males are facing firearms, robbery and assault charges after a traffic stop by Baltimore County police yielded three loaded “ghost guns” and a robbery victim’s wallet, police said. On June 2, an officer assigned to the Towson Precinct pulled over a vehicle with five passengers for a traffic violation. During the stop, the office learned of a robbery that occurred earlier in the 500 block of York Road, police said, and searched the vehicle, revealing the “ghost guns” — unserialized firearms that can be assembled at home — and the robbery victim’s wallet. Five people were arrested, two of them juveniles, police said. The three adult suspects — 27-year-old Xavier Clatterbuck, 20-year-old Joshua McDuffie and 18-year-old Zakhai Morrison, all from Baltimore City, according to court records — face charges for firearms offenses, robbery and assault, police said. They are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Images Show Baltimore County Officer Leaving Hospital After Deadly Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities released images Monday of a Baltimore County police officer leaving the hospital following a deadly shootout over the weekend. One of the pictures shows the unidentified officer leaving University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday evening in an arm cast and a wheelchair with help from a uniformed officer. The officer was injured Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man while responding to an “unknown trouble call” at a Towson apartment building. Officers were called to the apartment complex near the corner of Virginia and East Pennsylvania avenues about 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Deadly Northwest Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Heartbreaking’ 7 Shootings, 22 Robberies In Baltimore Over Weekend; Several Shot In Vehicles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to seven shootings over the weekend. Four people died from Friday to Sunday in the incidents. The victims include 37-year-old Tyrone Walker who was shot in the 200-block of Loudon Avenue of Irvington—a neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore. Over the weekend (Friday-Sunday) Baltimore police responded to 22 robberies and 7 shootings:•4 homicides•3 non-fatalThey made arrests in 4 robberies, 14 handgun cases, 1 murder and 1 attempted murder case. #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/vXff0dx5ni — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 6, 2022 Dorothy Cunningham is president of the Irvington Community Association.  “The neighbors started calling me. That’s when I came to the front...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Officer Suffers Head Injury While Chasing Assault Suspect, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer was injured Monday while chasing after an assault suspect, authorities said. It happened about 6:41 a.m. as the officer was intervening in a reported assault near West Belvedere and Beaufort avenues, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. The police spokesperson said the suspect took off running with the officer in tow when, at some point, the officer suffered a head injury. It was not immediately clear how the officer was injured, but their injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The officer was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment. Police said no arrests have been made. Additional details about the assault that led to the pursuit weren’t released.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Towson

TOWSON, MD (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police-involved shooting leaves one officer injured and a suspect dead Saturday night in Towson. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of Virginia Ave around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night for unknown trouble. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says officers were called to a Towson apartment building on Saturday night, where they exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Suspect was killed and an officer was shot and injured. She described the shooting as “incredibly frightening” @wjz pic.twitter.com/DrhTsubjoI — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 5, 2022 When officers arrived...
TOWSON, MD
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Man, 25, Hospitalized In Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Sunday night in Baltimore sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Police said the unidentified 25-year-old was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. No additional details, such as the location of the shooting, were immediately released Monday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman & Ellicott City Man Killed In Howard County Crashes, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman and an Ellicott City man were killed Monday in a pair of unrelated traffic crashes, authorities said. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the ramp connecting Interstate 95 and Route 175 in Elkridge for a two-vehicle crash, Howard County Police said. When they arrived, officers determined that the driver of a Honda Civic had run a red light and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra heading west on I-75, police said. The Honda’s driver, 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett of Baltimore, died at the scene. The Hyundai’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. About 8 a.m., a passerby tipped police off to a body in the woods on the westbound side of Route 99 near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City. Investigators believe the victim, 54-year-old Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick of Ellicott City, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or via email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Independent Investigation Unit Launches Probe Into Towson Police-Involved Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the  Maryland Attorney General has begun to investigate an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in Towson on Saturday. Baltimore County Police officers initially responded to a report of “unknown trouble” in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue at 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. When they arrived at the location, they heard gunshots coming from inside a building. The officers entered the building and proceeded to the apartment floor provided by the 911 caller,  state officials said. Once they reached that floor, officers identified the apartment where the unknown trouble was reported...
TOWSON, MD
#Guns#Federal Firearms License#Wjz#Forest Park High School#Sgt
CBS Baltimore

One Man Dead Following Double Shooting At Baltimore’s Latrobe Homes, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting at Baltimore’s Latrobe Homes, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in East Baltimore were sent to the 800 block of McAleer Court to investigate a report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, police said. Once they arrived at the affordable housing complex, they found a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The two men were taken to local hospitals. Medical personnel tended to the gunshot wound the 28-year-old man sustained to his leg. The injury did not threaten his life, police said. The 32-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Grand Jury Won’t File Criminal Charges Against Officer Who Shot Robbery Suspects In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grand jury on Monday declined to file criminal charges against an officer with the Maryland-National Capital Police Montgomery County Division who was robbed while attempting to purchase a Playstation 5 last month, according to authorities. Adnan Hussain said he shot two suspects on May 5 after he was robbed of the $440 he brought with him to purchase a Playstation 5 in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road, Baltimore County Police said. Two days before the shooting happened, detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Investigative Services Team from the Towson Precinct were contacted about an armed street robbery that originated through Facebook Marketplace in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road, according to authorities. The victim reported being robbed as he was attempting to sell three pairs of tennis shoes, police said.  As detectives were investigating that case, Hussain became embroiled in the shooting incident. Three suspects have been identified in connection with the robbery and are facing robbery and weapons charges, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Clarksville Man In Critical Condition After Setting Fire To Home, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Clarksville man was injured Monday after allegedly setting fire to his home in what police described as an “apparent attempt to harm himself.” It happened about 7 a.m. Monday at a home near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, according to details provided by Howard County Police. Police said four adults, including the man, were home at the time of the incident. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was injured in the fire. Howard County Fire & EMS crews were able to get the fire under control and are evaluating damage to the home. The incident remains under investigation. If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help available. For immediate assistance, call Maryland’s Helpline 24/7 at dial 211 and select Option 1. Adult Clarksville resident set fire at his home, 7am, 13800 blk Mill Creek Ct in apparent attempt to harm himself. Transported to Bayview by ambulance, critical cond. Three other adults in home, no one else injured. @HCDFRS controlled fire, assessing damage. HCPD investigating. — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 6, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer Released From Hospital Following Police-Involved Shooting In Towson Apartment Building

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer who was shot in Towson on Saturday was released from the hospital Sunday, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police provided an update on the officer’s status on Sunday evening, noting that the officer was still receiving treatment for his injuries. About three hours later, the Baltimore County Police Department shared footage of the officer leaving the hospital on its social media account. #BCoPD members show their support tonight for a fellow officer who was injured Saturday night while responding to a call in the Towson area. He was released from the hospital earlier this...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
