ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Vaccinations of young children could begin 'in earnest' by June 21 -White House

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPXxK_0fyYh2Gu00
A Pre-K student has her temperature checked before entering Benbrook Elementary School on the first day of school amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The White House expects vaccinations of young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21, if federal authorities approve their use in coming weeks, White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday.

Jha told reporters that the U.S. government had enough COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) to begin the program for young children if and when the vaccines are approved.

He said the federal government would make 10 million vaccines available to state and local authorities to start broad-based vaccinations of children under 5 years of age.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE), on Wednesday completed their filing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in young children.

No COVID-19 shot is yet approved for children in that age group in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low in kids aged 5 to 11.

Moderna in March released trial data that showed a two-dose formulation of its vaccine was safe and generated a similar immune response in young children as in adults.

The FDA's independent advisers will discuss the two applications in a meeting set for June 14-15, with the FDA expected to make a decision shortly thereafter, Jha said.

He noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also needed to make a recommendation if the FDA authorized the vaccines, and said the agency would set dates for its advisory committee meetings "very, very soon."

Jha said many doctors' offices could be closed on June 20 for the Juneteenth holiday, but if FDA and CDC approved the vaccines, vaccinations of young children would begin "in earnest" as early as June 21.

"Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment," he said. "We're going to ship doses out as fast as possible."

Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Supreme Court springs a brand new leak with Roe in the balance

The original leak came nine days ago. On Monday, May 2, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaving little doubt that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Five days later, there was another leak. On Saturday, May 7, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Opinion: The cost of Trump's chaos just keeps accumulating

On January 20, 2021, Donald Trump departed the White House on a helicopter that took him to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he delivered the final remarks of his presidency to some of his supporters. Before boarding Air Force One for the flight to Mar-a-Lago, his gilded palace in Florida, Trump promised them, "We will be back in some form."
POTUS
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Pfizer Inc Lrb Pfe N#Moderna Inc
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
POLITICO

A Biden aide's $40b plane ride

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Last Friday, on an American Airlines flight from Baltimore to Dallas, a man carrying $40...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CNBC

Inside a Biden White House adrift

Carol E. Lee, Peter Nicholas, Kristen Welker and Courtney Kube. Faced with a worsening political predicament, President Joe Biden is pressing aides for a more compelling message and a sharper strategy while bristling at how they've tried to stifle the plain-speaking persona that has long been one of his most potent assets.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy